* NSE's volatility index, or the domestic equivalent
of the VIX fear gauge, marked its lowest level since May 7 after
the RBI kept interest rate unchanged in its policy review.
* Fears of strengthening USD after Fed started unwinding its $85
billion bond buying program are also aiding fears of some
foreign outflows.
* Overseas investors have made net purchases of over $18 billion
so far this year, making India the number one recipient of
foreign stock investment in emerging Asia, data from Deutsche
Bank showed earlier.
* The low level in the VIX denotes a more stable outlook for
markets in the remainder of the month.
* "The risk of Fed and RBI is out of the way and VIX is
therefore pointing towards stability for the remaining of
December series," said Anup Chandak, senior manager of the
advisory division at brokerage Sharekhan.
