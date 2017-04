* Shares in Power Grid Corp of India Ltd slump 3.5 percent as the 700 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of shares it recently sold became eligible to trade on Thursday. * The Indian government and the company itself ended up selling 601.86 million shares amid strong demand. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)