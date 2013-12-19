* Shares in India's Wockhardt Ltd rise 6 percent, heading towards their third consecutive day of gains, ahead of the listing of unit Wockhardt Bio AG on the Berne Stock Exchange in Switzerland later in the day. * Wockhardt raised 11.86 million swiss francs ($13.37 million) in the initial public offering by selling 5 percent in its European unit, as per an announcement to the Indian exchange. ($1 = 0.8870 Swiss francs) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)