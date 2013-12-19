* Shares in India's Wockhardt Ltd rise 6 percent,
heading towards their third consecutive day of gains, ahead of
the listing of unit Wockhardt Bio AG on the Berne
Stock Exchange in Switzerland later in the day.
* Wockhardt raised 11.86 million swiss francs ($13.37 million)
in the initial public offering by selling 5 percent in its
European unit, as per an announcement to the Indian exchange.
($1 = 0.8870 Swiss francs)
