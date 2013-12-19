* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.8 percent and the
broader NSE index loses 0.84 percent after the U.S.
Federal Reserve announces the start of its tapering, raising
some concerns about foreign investor sales.
* Overseas investors are net buyers of more than $18 billion so
far this year, the biggest in emerging Asia, according to
Deutsche Bank data earlier this month.
* Interest-rate sensitive blue chips lead declines, reversing
gains from Wednesday when the RBI unexpectedly kept interest
rates on hold.
* Analysts note the RBI could resume rate hikes if inflation
spikes: ICICI Bank Ltd falls 2.1 percent while Hero
MotoCorp Ltd is down 2.4 percent.
* Software service exporters gain as a strengthening dollar on
the back of the Fed taper could weaken the rupee, improving
margins from overseas.
* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.5 percent while
Infosys Ltd is up 1.3 percent after earlier touching
its record high at 3504.70 rupees.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)