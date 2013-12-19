* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading
down 2 bps at 8.76 percent, a day after the central bank
surprised markets by keeping rates on hold, despite high
wholesale and retail inflation.
* Traders expect the market to remain around current levels
until further fresh cues.
* The 150-billion-rupee debt sale on Friday is likely to be the
next immediate trigger for bond prices, dealers say.
* Traders expect the 10-year bond to hold in a 8.60 to 8.90
percent range until the end of the year.
