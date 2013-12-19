* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 2 bps at 8.76 percent, a day after the central bank surprised markets by keeping rates on hold, despite high wholesale and retail inflation. * Traders expect the market to remain around current levels until further fresh cues. * The 150-billion-rupee debt sale on Friday is likely to be the next immediate trigger for bond prices, dealers say. * Traders expect the 10-year bond to hold in a 8.60 to 8.90 percent range until the end of the year. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)