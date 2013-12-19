* USD/INR off highs, which dealers attribute to selling from state-run, foreign banks. The pair is at 62.27/28, down from an intraday high of 62.48. It had closed at 62.09/10 on Wednesday. * Dealers say the impact of $10 billion a month taper by the Federal Reserve largely priced in. * Some say selling by state-run banks may be related to the Reserve Bank of India. However, others say it could be bunched-up inflows due to strike on Wednesday when most state-run banks were thinly staffed. * "There has been some gains in crosses such as euro and also the fixing is over," says a dealer, justifying the rupee recovery. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)