UPDATE 1-China bank extend 1.02 trln yuan in new loans in March, less than expected
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
Dec 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)
Issue Amount A$75 million
Maturity Date March 6, 2024
Coupon 4.75 pct
Spread 74.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ACGB
Payment Date January 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$375 million
when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.