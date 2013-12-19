Dec 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 3, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 91.690

Payment Date January 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Notes The issue size will total 445 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0877809375

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 30 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 25, 2019

Coupon 8.50 pct

Issue price 99.865

Payment Date January 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.600 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)

Notes The issue size will total 105 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0995130712

* * * *

Common terms

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

