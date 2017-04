* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.74 percent on Thursday, may see some profit-taking ahead of the 150-billion-rupee debt sale due later in the day. * Bond yields have dropped a total 17 basis points over the last two sessions since the central bank unexpectedly left interest rates unchanged. * The RBI will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees each of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds and new 30-year 2043 bonds. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to move in a 8.70 to 8.80 percent range until the auction results. * U.S. Treasuries prices held on to losses Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve said it would trim its monthly bond-buying program by $10 billion and signalled it might keep its key interest rate extremely low even longer than previously promised. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)