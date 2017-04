* USD/INR seen opening close to 62.35-40 levels versus its close of 62.14/15 on Thursday, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies following the start of a U.S. monetary stimulus taper. * The Thai baht touched a three-year low on Friday, as the dollar stayed firm in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to start scaling back its bond-buying stimulus from January. Almost all Asian units trading weaker. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.4 percent while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading largely flat. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 62.10 to 62.50 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)