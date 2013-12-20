GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.41 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is down 0.23 percent * The fall came even as global shares took the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to trim its bond buying by $10 billion to $75 billion a month largely in their stride. * Asian shares crept higher on Friday, though investors were reassessing the Fed's policy outlook following its decision this week to start tapering stimulus, with a more circumspect session on Wall Street overnight. * Foreign institutional investors bought 22.64 billion rupees ($364.37 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, exchange data shows. * IT stocks would be on watch after their global peer Accenture Plc said it expected its consulting business to turn the corner this financial year as orders rise, building on strength in its outsourcing unit that helped the company report better-than-expected quarterly results. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)