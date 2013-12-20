GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.41
percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding
Japan is down 0.23 percent
* The fall came even as global shares took the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision to trim its bond buying by $10 billion to $75
billion a month largely in their stride.
* Asian shares crept higher on Friday, though investors were
reassessing the Fed's policy outlook following its decision this
week to start tapering stimulus, with a more circumspect session
on Wall Street overnight.
* Foreign institutional investors bought 22.64 billion rupees
($364.37 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, exchange
data shows.
* IT stocks would be on watch after their global peer Accenture
Plc said it expected its consulting business to turn the
corner this financial year as orders rise, building on strength
in its outsourcing unit that helped the company report
better-than-expected quarterly results.
