* Indian software service stocks gain after Accenture Plc said it expected its consulting business to turn the corner as orders rise, building on strength in its outsourcing unit while reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. * Tata Consultancy Services ltd gains 1.3 percent, Infosys Ltd up 0.6 percent, HCL Technologies Ltd rises 0.7 percent, Wipro Ltd adds 1.2 percent, while Tech Mahindra ltd surges 2 percent.