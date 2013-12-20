* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.4 percent and the
broader NSE index is up 0.32 percent.
* Software services firms' stocks gain after Accenture Plc
said it expected its consulting business to turn the
corner as orders rise, building on strength in its outsourcing
unit, while reporting better-than-expected quarterly
results.
* Tata Consultancy Services ltd gains 1.3 percent,
Infosys Ltd up 0.6 percent, HCL Technologies Ltd
rises 0.8 percent, Wipro Ltd adds 1.6
percent, while Tech Mahindra ltd surges 3.3 percent.
* Reliance Industries Ltd gains 1.3 percent after the
government allowed the company to charge higher prices for gas
from April.
