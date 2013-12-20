* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.4 percent and the broader NSE index is up 0.32 percent. * Software services firms' stocks gain after Accenture Plc said it expected its consulting business to turn the corner as orders rise, building on strength in its outsourcing unit, while reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. * Tata Consultancy Services ltd gains 1.3 percent, Infosys Ltd up 0.6 percent, HCL Technologies Ltd rises 0.8 percent, Wipro Ltd adds 1.6 percent, while Tech Mahindra ltd surges 3.3 percent. * Reliance Industries Ltd gains 1.3 percent after the government allowed the company to charge higher prices for gas from April. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)