* India plans to sell retail inflation-linked savings certificates from Dec. 23 to 31, although it may close sales earlier than scheduled, the central bank said on Thursday. * The debt will be pegged to consumer price inflation with a three-month lag in calculating the interest rate plus a fixed rate of 1.5 percent. * Thus, December sales will be pegged to September CPI. * Sales of these products will be through all state-owned banks. * The launch of retail bonds comes after the Reserve Bank of India started selling WPI-linked bonds to institutional investors in June. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)