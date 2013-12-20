* Confounding fears of foreign selling after the U.S. Federal
Reserve decided to modestly trim its bond-buying stimulus,
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 22.64 billion
rupees ($364.4 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday,
exchange data shows.
* Instead dealers cite spotting heavy selling from proprietary
trading desk and high net worth individuals, especially in
banking shares.
* Exchange and regulator data do not provide a breakdown per
specific category of investors.
* Dealers cite some hope that much of the yield-chasing hot
money has already left India.
* FIIs had sold $3.7 billion between late May to late August
when Fed fears roiled Indian markets.
