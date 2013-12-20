* Confounding fears of foreign selling after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to modestly trim its bond-buying stimulus, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 22.64 billion rupees ($364.4 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, exchange data shows. * Instead dealers cite spotting heavy selling from proprietary trading desk and high net worth individuals, especially in banking shares. * Exchange and regulator data do not provide a breakdown per specific category of investors. * Dealers cite some hope that much of the yield-chasing hot money has already left India. * FIIs had sold $3.7 billion between late May to late August when Fed fears roiled Indian markets. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)