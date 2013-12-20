* India's Infosys Ltd is poised to overtake ITC Ltd as the stock with biggest weighting in the benchmark BSE index and broader NSE index. * Infosys weighting in the BSE index currently stands at 9.70 percent, only 15 basis points away from 9.85 percent for ITC, Thomson Reuters Data shows. * In the NSE index, Infosys' weighting stands at 8.41 percent compared with 8.58 percent for ITC. * Software exporter Infosys shares rose 16.4 percent in the last 3 months on rupee depreciation and hopes of higher business from the United States, while ITC Ltd, a bet on domestic consumption, fell 11.7 percent in the same period on valuations and a slowing economy. * Infosys overtook Reliance Industries Ltd as the stock with second-biggest weighting in the benchmark index in October. * Infosys shares were up 1.2 percent after earlier touching a record high of 3,557.60 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)