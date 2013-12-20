* India's Infosys Ltd is poised to overtake
ITC Ltd as the stock with biggest weighting in
the benchmark BSE index and broader NSE index.
* Infosys weighting in the BSE index currently stands at 9.70
percent, only 15 basis points away from 9.85 percent for ITC,
Thomson Reuters Data shows.
* In the NSE index, Infosys' weighting stands at 8.41 percent
compared with 8.58 percent for ITC.
* Software exporter Infosys shares rose 16.4 percent in the last
3 months on rupee depreciation and hopes of higher business from
the United States, while ITC Ltd, a bet on domestic
consumption, fell 11.7 percent in the same period on valuations
and a slowing economy.
* Infosys overtook Reliance Industries Ltd as the
stock with second-biggest weighting in the benchmark index in
October.
* Infosys shares were up 1.2 percent after earlier touching a
record high of 3,557.60 rupees.
