* Indian shares are expected to remain firm in a holiday-truncated week starting Monday, despite potential rise in volatility due to expiry of the December derivatives contracts on Thursday, while taking cues from foreign inflows. * Confounding fears of foreign selling after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to modestly trim its bond-buying stimulus, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 22.64 billion rupees ($364.4 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, exchange data shows. * Foreign investors' strong buying this year, totalling more than $18 billion in net investments, has been a key to the stock market's performance and was behind the indexes' surge to record highs on Dec. 9. * Analysts will also start coming up with earnings reports for the quarter ending December. The reporting season is expected to start in the second-third week of January 2014. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Wed: Markets would be closed for Christmas Thurs: Expiry of December derivative contracts Fri: India's bank lending and foreign reserves data (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)