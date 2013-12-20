* Indian shares are expected to remain firm in a
holiday-truncated week starting Monday, despite potential rise
in volatility due to expiry of the December derivatives
contracts on Thursday, while taking cues from foreign inflows.
* Confounding fears of foreign selling after the U.S. Federal
Reserve decided to modestly trim its bond-buying stimulus,
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 22.64 billion
rupees ($364.4 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday,
exchange data shows.
* Foreign investors' strong buying this year, totalling more
than $18 billion in net investments, has been a key to the stock
market's performance and was behind the indexes' surge to record
highs on Dec. 9.
* Analysts will also start coming up with earnings reports for
the quarter ending December. The reporting season is expected to
start in the second-third week of January 2014.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Wed: Markets would be closed for Christmas
Thurs: Expiry of December derivative contracts
Fri: India's bank lending and foreign reserves data
