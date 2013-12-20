* Indian forex and debt markets will await the release of a
central bank panel report, due by end-December, which will
propose a framework for monetary policy in India.
* The report is expect to delve into which inflation indicator
should be the focus of the monetary policy, a look at what
should be the main objective of the central bank, a look at its
liquidity management, among other factors.
* Otherwise, trading is expected to remain sedate with low
volumes as large number of dealers away for year-end holidays.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Sat (Dec. 21): India trade minister at FICCI annual meet.
Wed: Money Supply data.
Fri: Forex reserves, bank loan data.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)