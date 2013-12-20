* Indian forex and debt markets will await the release of a central bank panel report, due by end-December, which will propose a framework for monetary policy in India. * The report is expect to delve into which inflation indicator should be the focus of the monetary policy, a look at what should be the main objective of the central bank, a look at its liquidity management, among other factors. * Otherwise, trading is expected to remain sedate with low volumes as large number of dealers away for year-end holidays.