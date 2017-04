* USD/INR seen opening slightly weaker around 61.95-62.00 levels versus its close of 62.04/05 on Friday, tracking slight gains in most other Asian sharemarkets. * The Thai baht, however, slumped to its lowest in almost four years against the dollar on Monday, hurt by deepening political turmoil after Thailand's main opposition party said it would boycott an election in February. Other Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.3 percent, while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan also rises 0.4 percent. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 61.80 to 62.20 range initially during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)