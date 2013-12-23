* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.33 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.43 percent. * Asian stocks inched cautiously higher on Monday encouraged by record highs on Wall Street, though anxiety over a credit squeeze in China has weighed on shares there while adding to pressure on emerging market currencies. * Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 9.9019 billion rupees ($159.35 million) worth of Indian shares on Friday, exchange data shows. * Indian shares are expected to remain firm in a holiday-truncated week starting Monday, despite a potential rise in volatility due to expiry of December derivatives contracts on Thursday, while taking cues from foreign inflows. ($1 = 62.1400 Indian rupees) (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)