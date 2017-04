* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.80 percent on Friday, is likely to remain in a tight range in the absence of any new triggers during the year end. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to move in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range during the day. The next key factor for the bond market will be the December inflation data due in mid-January. * The rupee's moves will be monitored in the interim for direction. * Longer-dated U.S. treasury debt prices rose on Friday as yields near the upper end of their recent range drew buyers and the market adjusted to the idea that the Federal Reserve would begin to trim its bond purchases at the start of the new year. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)