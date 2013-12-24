* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.82 percent on Monday, is likely to open slightly lower, tracking gains in the rupee, traders say. * A drop in global crude oil prices may also help bring down future inflation expectations. * Crude oil futures slipped on Monday in light volume as traders booked profits after three days of gains ahead of the Christmas holiday, though refinery strikes in France and internal strife in producers Libya and South Sudan checked losses. * Traders, however, expect the market to remain rangebound in low volume trade due to year-end holidays. The 10-year paper is seen holding in a 8.78 percent to 8.88 percent range this week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)