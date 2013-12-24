* USD/INR seen opening weaker at around 61.70 versus its close of 62.9525/9625 on Monday, tracking gains in Asian sharemarkets and currencies. * Asian markets took cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the outlook for the global economy, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a 2013 high after Tokyo markets opened after a holiday. * The spot NDF in the Singapore market trading at 61.71/73. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.1 percent, while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan rises 0.4 percent. * Traders will watch the domestic sharemarket for cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)