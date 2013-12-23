* Indian shares stronger on Monday, with the benchmark BSE index 0.45 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gains 0.47 percent. * Gains are being supported on the back of strong flows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who were net buyers of 9.9 billion rupees ($159.35 million) worth of shares on Friday, according to exchange data. * FIIs have bought more than $517 million in equities in the last two trading sessions, even after the U.S. Fed announced last week a long-expected decision to trim its bond purchases. * A range of blue chips lead gainers, with ICICI Bank Ltd up 1.02 percent, Larsen & Toubro Ltd rises 1.13 percent. * State-run banks also gain on value buying: Canara Bank Ltd advances 4.68 percent, Union Bank of India Ltd jumps 4.15 percent and Punjab National Bank is up 2.99 percent. * United Spirits Ltd is down 2.11 percent after a regional court annuls sale of the Indian spirits maker to British group Diageo Plc. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)