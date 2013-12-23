* India's benchmark BSE index up 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.36 percent. * Blue chips lead gains with ICICI Bank Ltd up 1.5 percent, ITC Ltd higher 1.25 percent and Tata Steel up 1.26 percent. * Real estate companies, seen as oversold in recent months, gain on value-buying: DLF Ltd is up 4.59 percent, Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd gains 7.96 percent and Unitech Ltd is higher 4.48 percent. * The NSE Realty Index, down over 35 percent for the year, up 3.79 percent on the day. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)