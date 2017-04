* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 2 basis points at 8.78 percent. * Volumes remain low at 76.70 billion rupees ($1.23 billion) as trading rooms remain thinly staffed ahead of Christmas holidays. * Bonds gained in the early session after domestic news agency the Press Trust of India quotes Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Chairman C Rangarajan as saying inflation is easing in December. * The Press Trust of India report carried in newspaper the Times of India quotes Rangarajan as saying headline inflation and retail inflation will ease to 6.5 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively, in December on falling vegetable prices. (link.reuters.com/wug65v) * Longer-dated U.S. treasury debt prices rose on Friday, which are also providing some support to bonds. ($1 = 62.1400 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)