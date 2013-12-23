BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
Dec 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 106.650
Yield 7.345 pct
Payment Date January 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA(Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct M&U
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 5.45 billion rand
when fungible
ISIN XS0356222173
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal is revising the basis for calculating its gross domestic product and expects the changes to show its economy is at least 30 percent larger than currently believed, the West African nation's finance minister said on Friday.