* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.10
percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is up 0.37 percent.
* Asian markets took cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang up
more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the outlook
for the global economy, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a 2013 high
after Tokyo markets opened after a holiday.
* Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 1.35 billion
rupees ($21.8 million) in Indian shares on Monday, exchange data
shows.
* Traders expect market some market volatility in the session
ahead of December expiry of derivatives contracts, due Thursday.
