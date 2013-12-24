* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.10 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.37 percent. * Asian markets took cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the outlook for the global economy, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a 2013 high after Tokyo markets opened after a holiday. * Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 1.35 billion rupees ($21.8 million) in Indian shares on Monday, exchange data shows. * Traders expect market some market volatility in the session ahead of December expiry of derivatives contracts, due Thursday. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)