* USD/INR trading at 61.85/86 versus its close of 61.9525/9625 on Monday, tracking gains in domestic sharemarkets. * Traders, however, expect the market to remain in a 61.75 to 62.05 range during the session. * Asian markets took cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the outlook for the global economy, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a 2013 high after Tokyo markets opened after a holiday. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The main share index trading up 0.1 percent in pre-open trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)