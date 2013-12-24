* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 bp lower at 8.81 percent, tracking gains in the rupee, traders say. * Bond gains also helped by a drop in global crude oil prices. * Traders, however, expect the market to remain range-bound in low-volume trade due to year-end holidays. The 10-year paper is seen holding in a 8.78 percent-8.88 percent range this week. * RBI chief's comments to television channels on Monday seen as dovish as he cautions against "overtightening". * India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of benchmark 8.83 pct 2023 bonds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)