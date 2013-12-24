Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 bp lower at 8.81 percent, tracking gains in the rupee, traders say. * Bond gains also helped by a drop in global crude oil prices. * Traders, however, expect the market to remain range-bound in low-volume trade due to year-end holidays. The 10-year paper is seen holding in a 8.78 percent-8.88 percent range this week. * RBI chief's comments to television channels on Monday seen as dovish as he cautions against "overtightening". * India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of benchmark 8.83 pct 2023 bonds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.