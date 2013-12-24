* GMR Infrastructure Ltd gains 2.6 percent after
Malaysia Airport Holding Berhard offered 225 million
euros to purchase the Indian company's 40 percent stake in
Turkey's Sabiha Gokcen Airport and its operating company LGM
Tourism.
* GMR said in an exchange statement late on Monday that its
joint venture partner Malaysia Airports, already one of the
stakeholders of Sabiha and LGM, had exercised its right of first
refusal to bid for GMR's stake, without disclosing the amount.
* Malaysia Airports Holdings, which holds a 20 percent stake in
the airport, said in a separate exchange filing in Kuala Lumpur
that it had offered to pay 225 million euros ($308.40 million)
for GMR Infrastructure's 40 percent stake. (link.reuters.com/qum65v)
($1 = 0.7296 euros)
