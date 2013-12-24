* The benchmark BSE index gains 0.08 percent, while the
broader NSE index is up 0.14 percent.
* Infosys Ltd is up 0.84 percent after Monday's
sell-off is seen as a buying opportunity by investors.
* Gains are also supported by stronger global shares after Wall
Street rang up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data
burnished the outlook for the global economy.
* Dealers also cite short-covering ahead of derivatives expiry
due Thursday.
* FIIs bought 1.35 billion rupees ($21.8 million) of Indian
shares on Monday, the third straight day of buying even after
the U.S. Federal Reserve announced last week that it was
trimming its monthly bond buying by $10 billion.
* Markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.
($1 = 61.9750 Indian rupees)
(Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters.
com@reuters.net)