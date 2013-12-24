* The benchmark BSE index gains 0.08 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.14 percent. * Infosys Ltd is up 0.84 percent after Monday's sell-off is seen as a buying opportunity by investors. * Gains are also supported by stronger global shares after Wall Street rang up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the outlook for the global economy. * Dealers also cite short-covering ahead of derivatives expiry due Thursday. * FIIs bought 1.35 billion rupees ($21.8 million) of Indian shares on Monday, the third straight day of buying even after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced last week that it was trimming its monthly bond buying by $10 billion. * Markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. ($1 = 61.9750 Indian rupees) (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)