* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.7 percent, higher than its cut-off of 8.6456 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.8 percent, while the lowest was 8.65 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at 8.8 percent, lower than the 8.8500 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 8.87 percent, while the lowest was 8.75 percent. * The RBI will auction 60 billion rupees each of 91-day bills and 364-day bills later on Tuesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)