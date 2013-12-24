* Apollo Tyres Ltd shares surge as much as 8.9 percent to their highest since September 2012 as investors bet the Indian company will drop its $2.5 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, traders say. * The merger agreement, signed in June, is valid up to Dec. 31 after which Apollo can walk away from the deal. * "We believe that in the event of the Cooper Tire acquisition failing to materialise and no break-up fees is involved, this could be significantly positive for Apollo shareholders," Ambit Capital said in a research note. * Apollo Tyres shares up 7.4 percent at 0701 GMT. (aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com/aradhana.aravindan.thoms onreuters.com@reuters.net)