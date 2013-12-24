* USD/INR trading at 61.88/89 versus its close of 61.9525/9625 on Monday, with weakness in domestic shares preventing a further fall. The pair dropped as low as 61.8275, its lowest since Dec. 18. * Traders expect the market to remain in a 61.75 to 62.05 range during the session. * Domestic shares trading down 0.3 percent after having been up earlier in the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)