* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield higher 3 basis points at 8.85 percent. * Dealers closely watching how core CPI numbers look in December, which will be an important input for Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on rates. * Fears on cash shortage getting accentuated in January when government spending is out of system with Rajan indicating enough liquidity being provided by the central bank. * The overnight rate is already perched above the MSF rate. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)