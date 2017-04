* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.87 percent on Tuesday, is likely to open little changed amid lack of any fresh triggers at year-end. * Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for Christmas. * Yields may rise later in the session, dealers say, as investors continue to lighten positions ahead of the year-end with concerns about the central bank resuming its monetary tightening remaining. * Traders are also on hold for a report by the RBI due by the end of the month that is expected to unveil a major change in monetary policy to explicitly make managing consumer inflation, rather than wholesale prices, its main objective. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 8.82 to 8.92 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)