* USD/INR trading stronger at 61.91/92 versus its close of 61.79/80 on Tuesday, tracking other Asian currency pairs but further gains are likely to be limited as exporters will come in to sell dollars close to 62 levels, dealers say. * Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for Christmas. * Most Asian currencies trading flat-to-slightly weaker compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar hit a five-year high against the yen on Thursday and held firm against other currencies on expectations the U.S. economy will continue a solid recovery, allowing the Federal Reserve to gradually withdraw its stimulus next year. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.2 percent, while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan falls 0.1 percent. * Traders will watch the domestic share market for cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)