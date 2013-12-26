BRIEF-Reliance says TRAI advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
* The benchmark index gains 0.21 percent while the broader index is up 0.29 percent, tracking positive Asian stocks. * However, broader sentiment is cautious ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts later in the day. * Continued buying by foreign institutional investors buoy blue chips: Oil and Natural Gas Corp is up 2.35 percent, while Bharti Airtel gains 1.24 percent. * Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 4.07 billion rupees worth of Indian shares on Tuesday, marking a seventh consecutive session of purchases, exchange data showed. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /; indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26976.60 NSE 92405.50 ============= TOTAL 119382.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA