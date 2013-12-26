BRIEF-Reliance says TRAI advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
* Shares of state-run oil marketing companies gain after a media report said India's petroleum ministry was planning to propose a hike of 5 rupees in diesel prices. * The ministry is considering the diesel price hike along with a proposal for a new subsidy sharing mechanism, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unnamed officials. (link.reuters.com/fuq65v) * Shares of Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp are trading 2-3 percent higher. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /; indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26976.60 NSE 92405.50 ============= TOTAL 119382.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA