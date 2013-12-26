* Shares of state-run oil marketing companies gain after a media report said India's petroleum ministry was planning to propose a hike of 5 rupees in diesel prices. * The ministry is considering the diesel price hike along with a proposal for a new subsidy sharing mechanism, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unnamed officials. (link.reuters.com/fuq65v) * Shares of Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp are trading 2-3 percent higher. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /; indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)