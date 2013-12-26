MUMBAI, Dec 26 * Shares in India's mid-sized drug makers extend a recent rally as dealers cite evidence of good buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). * "A weaker rupee and an increasingly diversified revenue base are attracting FIIs," said a dealer with a domestic brokerage. * Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gain 1.8 percent, bringing the gains over the past eight sessions including Thursday to 37 percent. * Wockhardt Ltd is up 2.2 percent, heading for its sixth daily gain in the past seven sessions for a total gain of 28 percent so far during that period. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /; indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)