BRIEF-Reliance says TRAI advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
MUMBAI, Dec 26 * Shares in India's mid-sized drug makers extend a recent rally as dealers cite evidence of good buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). * "A weaker rupee and an increasingly diversified revenue base are attracting FIIs," said a dealer with a domestic brokerage. * Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gain 1.8 percent, bringing the gains over the past eight sessions including Thursday to 37 percent. * Wockhardt Ltd is up 2.2 percent, heading for its sixth daily gain in the past seven sessions for a total gain of 28 percent so far during that period. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /; indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26976.60 NSE 92405.50 ============= TOTAL 119382.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA