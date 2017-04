* USD/INR trading stronger at 61.97/98 versus its close of 61.79/80 on Tuesday, with dollar demand from oil firms helping but mild gains in the domestic share market preventing further gains. * Traders expect exporters to step up dollar selling around 62-62.05 levels, limiting very sharp gains from current levels. * The Thai baht hit a near four-year low on Thursday, pressured by political uncertainty, while most emerging Asian currencies eased in holiday-thinned trading on expectations that a solid U.S. economic recovery would allow the Federal Reserve to gradually withdraw its stimulus. * The main share index trading up 0.2 percent while the broader Nifty is up 0.24 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)