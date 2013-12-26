BRIEF-Reliance says TRAI advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
MUMBAI, Dec 26 The Reserve Bank of India: * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0165 rupee per 100 rupees for 2019 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0267 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0372 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0524 rupee per 100 rupees for 2043 bonds
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26976.60 NSE 92405.50 ============= TOTAL 119382.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA