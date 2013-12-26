MUMBAI, Dec 26 The Reserve Bank of India: * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0165 rupee per 100 rupees for 2019 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0267 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0372 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0524 rupee per 100 rupees for 2043 bonds