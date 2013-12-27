*Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.31 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is trading 0.23 percent higher. * Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 7.44 billion rupees in Indian shares on Thursday, exchange data showed. * Asian markets were struggling to match the performance of Wall Street on Friday even as Japanese economic data impressed and the dollar tested the 105 yen barrier for the first time in five years. * Traders expect markets to be flat-to-negative on Friday with investors tracking moderate global and Asian stocks. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6180-7183/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)