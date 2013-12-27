BRIEF-IDBI Bank says conciliation proceedings regarding wage revision to take place on April 11
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"
*Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.31 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is trading 0.23 percent higher. * Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 7.44 billion rupees in Indian shares on Thursday, exchange data showed. * Asian markets were struggling to match the performance of Wall Street on Friday even as Japanese economic data impressed and the dollar tested the 105 yen barrier for the first time in five years. * Traders expect markets to be flat-to-negative on Friday with investors tracking moderate global and Asian stocks. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6180-7183/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"
April 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump's first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
* Says AP High court has dismissed appeal filed by directorate of enforcement, Hyderabad