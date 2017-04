* USD/INR seen starting below the 62 level versus its close of 62.16/17 on Thursday, tracking non-deliverable forwards but domestic shares will be key for cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. * Asian currencies, however, were trading slightly stronger against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The spot NDF in the Singapore market trading at 61.92/94. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.4 percent, while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan gains 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)