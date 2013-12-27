* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
ended at 8.89 percent on Thursday could further edge up by 2-3
basis points ahead of the debt sale, but volumes are likely to
remain thin due to year-end.
* Traders say bargain buying is likely above 8.90 levels, after
a 15 basis points rise in the yields in the last four trading
sessions. The bond is seen moving in a 8.85 percent to 8.95
broad range for the day.
* The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.42
billion) of bonds later in the day, including 70 billion rupees
of the benchmark paper, in what will be the last major supply
for the year.
* Traders are also cautious ahead of a report by the RBI due by
the end of the month that is expected to unveil a major change
in monetary policy to explicitly make managing consumer
inflation, rather than wholesale prices, its main objective.
