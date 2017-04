* USD/INR opens below the 62 mark, but soon recovers from session lows to trade at 62.11/12 versus its previous close of 62.16/17 as month-end dollar demand from oil importers continues to support. * Stronger Asian currencies and a fall in the non-deliverable forwards market is likely to keep a downward pressure on the pair. * The domestic share market also trading up 0.3 percent and likely to limit sharp gains in the pair. * Asian currencies trading slightly stronger against the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)