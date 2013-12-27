* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis
point lower at 8.88 percent ahead of the debt sale.
* "The current levels are good to make entry. The market should
improve post auction. I do not see the 10-year cutoff above 8.90
percent," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said.
* The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.42
billion) of bonds later in the day, including 70 billion rupees
of the benchmark paper, in what will be the last major supply
for the year.
* Traders are also cautious ahead of a report by the RBI due by
the end of the month that is expected to unveil a major change
in monetary policy to explicitly make managing consumer
inflation, rather than wholesale prices, its main objective.
