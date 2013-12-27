* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 8.88 percent ahead of the debt sale. * "The current levels are good to make entry. The market should improve post auction. I do not see the 10-year cutoff above 8.90 percent," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) of bonds later in the day, including 70 billion rupees of the benchmark paper, in what will be the last major supply for the year. * Traders are also cautious ahead of a report by the RBI due by the end of the month that is expected to unveil a major change in monetary policy to explicitly make managing consumer inflation, rather than wholesale prices, its main objective. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)