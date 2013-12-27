MUMBAI, Dec 27 * Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded Maruti Suzuki India Ltd to "sell" from "reduce," saying the outlook for the company will be more challenging than currently priced by the stock. * Kotak notes Maruti Suzuki shares are factoring in expectations for a "sharp recovery" in volumes in fiscal year 2015 but says the year could instead be challenging because of "high inflation and weak job market conditions." * "We are also concerned on low capacity utilization levels of the industry and strong competitor launches, which will restrict operating margin improvement," Kotak adds. * Kotak is only one of five brokerages out of 54 tracked by Thomson Reuters to rate Maruti Suzuki at "reduce", "underweight", or "sell." * Maruti shares are up 19.7 percent so far this year, after hitting a record high on Dec. 20. Its shares were down 0.6 percent at 0426 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)