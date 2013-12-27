* Shares of Sesa Sterlite, Adani Power and GMR Infrastructure gain after India's cabinet on Thursday approved the supply of additional coal from Coal India Ltd to nine power plants. * Dealers say the supplies could be done at cheaper rates, improving the power production outlooks for these companies. * At 0600 GMT, shares of Adani Power up 1.1 percent, Sesa Sterlite up 1.4 percent, while GMR adds 0.6 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /prashant.mehra@thomsonreuters.com)