BRIEF-IDBI Bank says conciliation proceedings regarding wage revision to take place on April 11
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"
* Shares of Sesa Sterlite, Adani Power and GMR Infrastructure gain after India's cabinet on Thursday approved the supply of additional coal from Coal India Ltd to nine power plants. * Dealers say the supplies could be done at cheaper rates, improving the power production outlooks for these companies. * At 0600 GMT, shares of Adani Power up 1.1 percent, Sesa Sterlite up 1.4 percent, while GMR adds 0.6 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /prashant.mehra@thomsonreuters.com)
April 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump's first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
* Says AP High court has dismissed appeal filed by directorate of enforcement, Hyderabad